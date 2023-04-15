StockNews.com Lowers Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Quest Resource Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.