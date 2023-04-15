Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the March 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 518.2 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLFF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.