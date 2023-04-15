Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.