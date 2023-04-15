STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

STAG stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

