STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
STAG stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.