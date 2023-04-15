SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSE Trading Down 2.4 %

SSE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSEZY. Peel Hunt began coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

