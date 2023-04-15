SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.86

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.2993 dividend. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

