SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 1.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market cap of C$75.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

