Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.