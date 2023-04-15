SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 405.0% in March

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 405.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of SQIDF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,779. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
