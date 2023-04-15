Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.92.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

