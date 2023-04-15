Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.09 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Insider Activity at Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,250. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

