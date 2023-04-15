SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SDY stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.