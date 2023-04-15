SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $94.20 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $803.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

