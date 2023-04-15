SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $186.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,272,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

