SPC Financial Inc. Sells 175 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.51 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.