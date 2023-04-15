Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.1 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.59.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

