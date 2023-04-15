SPACE ID Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $631.88 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002758 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $239.46 million and $631.88 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.82143554 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $929,061,448.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars.

