South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.