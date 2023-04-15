Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

