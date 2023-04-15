Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
