Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,680 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock remained flat at $107.51 during midday trading on Friday. 2,051,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,887. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

