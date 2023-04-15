Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $51,570,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $14.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,719. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.69. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

