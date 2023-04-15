Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,020 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.