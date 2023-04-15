Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 8,505,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.