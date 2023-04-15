Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 3,806,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

