Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 499,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 272,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 904,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 156,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 589,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 577,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,360,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,714. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.