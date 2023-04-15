Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. 3,135,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

