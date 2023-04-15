Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 400 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after buying an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,683 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Block stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. 12,061,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,524,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.