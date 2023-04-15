Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,964,000 after buying an additional 168,726 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after buying an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 12,360,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,714. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

