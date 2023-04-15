SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Volume Tops $353,120.74

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $353,120.74 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.