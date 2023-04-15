Societe Generale Lowers Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

