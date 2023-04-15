Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BICEY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

