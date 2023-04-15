Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

