Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 832.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smiths Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.