SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $9.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

SLC Agrícola shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SLC Agrícola

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

Further Reading

