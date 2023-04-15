SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 5,999 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.28. The company had a trading volume of 806,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $261.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

