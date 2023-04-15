SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.43. 2,254,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,461. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

