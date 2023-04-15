SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 241,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 538,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,330,000 after buying an additional 90,376 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

