SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RPG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $178.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

