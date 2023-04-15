SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 818,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,286. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

