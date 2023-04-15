SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 1,067,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

