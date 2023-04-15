Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $23.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
SKWD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.
