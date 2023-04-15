SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $519.19 million and approximately $145.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,398.52 or 0.99984275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41904222 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $68,144,632.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.