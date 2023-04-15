Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

