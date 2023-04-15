Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
