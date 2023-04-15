Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $296.97.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1,637.43%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

