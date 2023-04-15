SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.20 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.68). 190,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 952,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.69).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.55. The company has a market capitalization of £382.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,104.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at SigmaRoc

In related news, insider Max Vermoken purchased 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £1,792.80 ($2,220.19). Insiders own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

