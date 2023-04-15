Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$789.94 million, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.246922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sienna Senior Living

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.