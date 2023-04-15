Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$789.94 million, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.246922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.