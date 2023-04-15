Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.93. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6,381 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.