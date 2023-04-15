Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.93. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6,381 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

