Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $13.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Shares of SBSW opened at $8.63 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
