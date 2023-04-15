Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $233.79 million and $5.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,318.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00317536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00073191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00535518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00437120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,842,192,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

