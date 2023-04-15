Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Decreases By 81.1%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zedge Price Performance

Shares of ZDGE remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Friday. 39,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,670. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

